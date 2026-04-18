Kwara Schools Reopen On Monday – Official

The Kwara State Government has announced that all public and private schools across the state will resume academic activities on Monday, April 20, 2026, marking the commencement of the third term after a three-week holiday.

The announcement, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Peter Amogbonjaye, followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders in the education sector.

Speaking at the ministry’s headquarters in Ilorin, the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, said the agreed resumption date aligns with the academic calendar for the third term.

“The resumption date reflects a collective agreement reached after wide consultations with critical stakeholders in the education sector, in line with the academic agenda for the third term,” he said.

Olohungbebe commended teachers and non-teaching staff for their commitment to the sector, noting that their efforts have contributed significantly to the improved learning outcomes being recorded in public schools across the state.

“I commend our teachers and non-teaching staff for their unwavering dedication, which has played a crucial role in the improved learning outcomes we are witnessing in our public schools,” he stated.

The commissioner also highlighted the progress made under the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, attributing the achievements to consistent policies, sustained investments, and the collective efforts of stakeholders.

“The notable gains recorded in the education sector are a result of sustained investments, policy consistency, and the commitment of all stakeholders working together to achieve a common goal,” he said.

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He further stressed the importance of continued collaboration within the sector to consolidate existing achievements and improve the quality of education delivery across the state.

“The roles of both teaching and non-teaching staff remain pivotal in consolidating these achievements and strengthening the quality of education delivery.”

“I encourage continued support for government policies and programmes,” Olohungbebe added.

The commissioner also urged students to remain disciplined and focused on their studies as they resume for the new term.

“I advise our students to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to their studies.

“Hard work and good conduct will position them as worthy ambassadors of their families, schools, and the state,” he said.