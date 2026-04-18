Notice On Student Loan Suspension Is Fake, Says NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has described as ‘fake’ a notice doing the rounds, claiming that it had suspended its student loan disbursement programme.

It said it had not announced any pause in loan disbursements, urging the public to disregard the message and rely only on official communication channels, according to a statement issued by the agency on X on Saturday.

The clarification comes amid growing attention on the scheme, which the Federal Government said has benefited over one million students since its establishment, improving access to higher education across the country.

According to government figures, the intervention has cost over N1.1bn, while more than 160,000 youths have also received digital skills training under related initiatives.

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The fake notice, which had been circulating online, claimed that “due to unforeseen operational circumstances… NELFUND has taken the difficult decision to temporarily pause the student loan disbursement programme with immediate effect.”

However, NELFUND dismissed the claim, stating clearly, “This document is fake. Kindly disregard the circulating letter on suspension of student loan disbursements. NELFUND has not issued any such directive.”

The fund advised students and stakeholders to seek verified updates through its official platforms to avoid misinformation.