APC NWC Clears Nine Aspirants For Kogi Governorship Primary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared nine aspirants for the party’s indirect governorship primary in Kogi State.

This was after the working committee deliberated on the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the primary.

Governor Yahaya Bello is among the nine aspirants cleared by Committee while Mustapha Audu, son to late Prince Abubakar Audu was one of those that were not cleared.

The NWC gave the nod to the aspirants after deliberating on the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the party’s Kogi Governorship aspirants.

This was contained in a statement signed by the APC national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, who says the aspirants were cleared after a comprehensive review of submissions by the two committees.

Two women including Hadiza Ibrahim and Aishat Ekele are also among the nine cleared aspirants for the APC primary.

The statement added that the NWC relied on the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the electoral act to clear the nine aspirants, while seven others who did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise were not cleared.

See the full list of those cleared and those not cleared below…

CLEARED

Yahaya Bello Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim Yahaya Odidi Audu Sani Lulu Abdullahi Engr. Abubakar Bashir Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed Yakubu Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi Ekele Aishat Blessing

NOT CLEARED