Xenophobia: ‘We Are Looking Into The Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa’ -The Week In Quotes

This is what was said and who said what in the public sphere within the course of the passing week.

We are looking into the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

Days after the alleged killing of a Nigerian in South Africa by security agents, President Cyril Ramaphosa says discussions are ongoing to tackle the issue.

2. This government is not fully observant of the rule of law.

Human Rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has not been operating strictly under the rule of law.

3. Leah Sharibu is alive.

The Presidency says Leah Sharibu, the schoolgirl who was kidnapped by a faction of Boko Haram terrorists in February 2018, is alive.

4. This Government is intimidating the Judiciary.

The spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Buba Galadima says the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is muzzling the judiciary.

5. El-Zakzaky conniving with Iran to Islamize Nigeria.

The Federal Government alleges that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has the sole aim of establishing an Islamic State in Nigeria.

6. Nigerians engaging in criminal activities abroad do not represent our values.

President Muhammadu Buhari says that the few Nigerians abroad indulging in criminal activities do not represent the values of the majority of the people of the country.

RELATED:

‘I Defeated Him, Smart Adeyemi Is My Political Wife’ – The Week In Quotes

We Are Not Mad, We Are Also Not Sycophants’ The Week In Quotes

7. We believe in Africa.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while declaring the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, open, says Japan believes in Africa.

8. IPOB has nothing to do with President Buhari.

The Presidency urge Nigerians to disregard all stories circulating in the social media space regarding alleged harassment of President Muhammadu Buhari by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in Japan.

9. There will be new executive orders to tackle international fraud.

The Presidency says there will be new executive orders to tackle international fraud.

10. That forest lung is vital for our planet.

Pope Francis voices concerns for the Amazon rain-forest, says it is a “vital” lung for the planet.

11. I was Afraid.

Weeks after Tokunbo Idowu, a.k.a TBoss, gave birth, she explains why she kept her pregnancy a secret.

12. Okorocha is suffering from withdrawal syndrome.

The Secretary to the Imo State Government, Mr Uche Onyeagocha says former Governor Rochas Okorocha is finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer governor of the state.

13. I tried to copy Messi and LeBron.

Antoine Griezmann says he copied Lionel Messi for the goal and LeBron James for the celebration, after he scored twice in a 5-2 win for Barcelona over Real Betis.