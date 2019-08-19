‘We Are Not Mad, We Are Also Not Sycophants’ The Week In Quotes

The passing week has been a very eventful one all over the world, with different events making the news, some tragic, some comedic and others laying in between.

Below are quotes that give some insight into what we encountered news-wise in the passing week.

1. It became obvious that El-Zakzaky was focused on realising some sinister motives.

The Federal Government in revealing why the Shiite leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat were returned from India, said the misconduct exhibited by the Sheikh necessitated his repatriation.

2. It is glaringly clear that the Nigerian government had an ulterior motive.

The proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) through its spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, accused the Nigerian Government of ulterior motives in the treatment of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

3. I want the younger generation to take part in sports.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was in Daura, Katsina, urged more young men and women in Nigeria to pursue sporting careers, stressing that this can bring rewarding incomes, promote healthy local and global relationships, and ensure unity.

4. The dynamic changes and things change and now I’m going to count on him like everyone else.

Zinedine Zidane admits that Gareth Bale is back in his plans ahead of Real Madrid’s opening La Liga game of the season against Celta Vigo.

5. It’s like we’ve gone back to the military days where the military will literally bring trailers to the mint and order printing of fresh mints.

Former deputy governor of the CBN and development economist, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, faults the latest presidential directive to the apex bank, regarding food importation.

6. The Central Bank does not require the formal and explicit approval of the President in order to perform its job.

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Congress (YPP) in the 2019 general elections, Professor Kingsley Moghalu criticised the presidential ban on providing foreign exchange for the importation of food.

7. Those whose activities are killing people in the North-east, saying ‘Allahu Akbar,’ are lying; God is not wicked.

President Muhammadu Buhari again criticises those killing innocent people in the name of Islam.

8. The main aim was not for our stuff to go viral.

A group of teenagers from Kaduna who are on the edge of making a major break into the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) with just smartphones, explain that their initial intention was to make a statement for kids within Kaduna.

9. I think you media people, you like to invent things. You create factions in your own image.

Adams Oshiomhole says there is no rift between himself and his successor Governor Godwin Obaseki.

10. Nobody can succeed in undermining Nigeria’s territorial integrity

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, insists that despite the recent attacks in parts of the county, substantial progress has been achieved in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

11. Nigerians are hungry. The economy is bad. We need to move to the next level of economic prosperity

Political analyst, Ken Okolugbo, faults the All Progressives Congress’s style of governance.

12. Africa Has Lost A King

Many stars and fans of Cote D’Ivorain singer, DJ Arafat, take to social media to mourn after the shocking news of his death.

13. We are not mad people who will see (a) good thing and say it’s bad but we are also not sycophants who will see (a) bad thing and say it’s good.

Spokesperson of the Afenifere Renewal Group, Yinka Odumakin, says his criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is born out of the need to ensure that the government does the right things and lead the nation on the part of development.

14. I think it is critical for people in government to accept that the country is certainly not in a good place at all.

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, warns that Nigeria is edging closer to collapse and the leaders must act to prevent that from happening.