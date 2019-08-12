‘If Revolution Is A Crime, Then Why Were APC Leaders Not Charged?’ – The Week In Quotes

The news which made the rounds within week 32 in Nigeria, was mostly characterized by the fall-outs from the arrest of embattled Presidential Candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arrested over his proposed ‘Revolution March’, a protest which has continued to stir debates.

Below are top quotes of the week, some of which stem from Sowore’s arrest, and others from various pressing issues from across the world, within the period in focus.

“If revolution has become a criminal offence in Nigeria why were the leaders of the APC not charged for claiming to have carried out Nigeria’s democratic revolution which terminated the 16-year rule of the PDP in 2015?”

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, defends Sowore’s protest march, saying protests are not treasonable offences.

2. “Planned ‘Revolution’ march, a treasonable felony”

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed in reacting to calls for the ‘Revolution March’ says the protest amounts to treasonable felony.

3. “Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, but it was also an act of cowardice.”

US President Donald Trump condemns mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas.

4. “Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while.”

Former US President Barack Obama pays tribute to Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison who died aged 88 following a short illness.

5. “The IMN leader and his wife are bona fide citizens of Nigeria, and therefore can’t abandon their fatherland to seek political asylum in a foreign land”.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), says its leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat will not seek asylum in a foreign land.

6. “Nothing that Sowore has done suggests a violent overthrow of government.”

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka says that nothing which the human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has said or done suggests that he wants to take down the Nigerian government by violence.

7. “I think there should be a declaration of security emergency throughout the land. “

Professor Wole Soyinka ask President Muhammadu Buhari to declare security emergency across the nation.

8. “Does Sowore want Nigerians to make him President?”

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says that the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore must be clear on what he wants.

9. “We want to directly ask President Muhammadu Buhari release the political prisoners; it is not done in any political dispensation.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of those it describes as political prisoners in the country.

10. “This government is allergic to plurality of voices, criticism”.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Mike Ozekhome accuses President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of not being tolerant to criticism.