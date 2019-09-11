BREAKING: Tribunal Dismisses PDP, Atiku’s Petition Challenging Buhari’s Victory

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the 2019 Presidential election challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in its entirety.

Justice Mohammed Garba, who led the five-man panel, in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the petition in its entirety and the parties are to bear their respective cost.

“This petition is accordingly and hereby dismissed in its entirety.”

However, five judges agreed with the lead judgement.

