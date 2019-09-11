PHOTOS: Oshiomhole, Secondus Embrace Each Other At Presidential Election Tribunal

Adams Oshiomhole and Uche Secondus Embrace Each Other

 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and the National Chairman of the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, embraced each other at the court room of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

The presidential tribunal will today deliver judgement in the petition brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 Presidential election.

