Niger IDPs Reject Government’s Relief Materials

Updated September 13, 2019

 

Internally Displaced Persons in Niger State taking shelter in some temporary camps have rejected relief materials donated to them by the state government.

According to them, the government has handled their plight with levity.

They, therefore, insist on getting a permanent solution to the incessant security challenges in their communities.

Over 5,000 persons are currently taking shelter in five camps provided by the state government after bandits attacked several communities including Rafa and Shiroro.



