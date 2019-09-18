Tribunal Dismisses PDP’s Forgery Case Against Governor Bello

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Niger State has dismissed the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Umar Nasko against Governor Abubakar Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The PDP and its candidate are challenging the Bello’s victory in the recently held governorship election stating that he submitted forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal, led by Justice John Igboji, while dismissing the petition said it constitutes an abuse of court process because it had been heard and decided by a Federal High Court.

Consequently, the Tribunal upheld the Preliminary Objection of the 2nd Respondent (APC) against the Petition of Umar Nasko and the PDP on the allegation of Certificate Forgery made against Governor Abubakar Bello, saying for the same reason.

