Buhari Departs Abuja To Attend 74th UNGA In New York

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for New York where he will be attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The president who departed on Sunday morning, will be the 5th on the list of presidents to address the assembly.

According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffery Onyeama, President Buhari will use the opportunity to articulate the priorities of the Nigerian government to the world.

He also noted that Nigeria is hoping to partake in engagements that will help the country have seats in several organisations such as the International Maritime Organisation, the World Heritage Committee, and the International Civil Aviation Council.

Nigeria will also be pushing for the UN’s support in the war on terror, the humane treatment of migrants, as well as Nigeria’s quest to recharge lake Chad.