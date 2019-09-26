Benue Police Exhume Corpses From Kidnap Syndicate’s Mass Grave

The police in Benue State have exhumed eleven out of sixteen corpses from a mass grave site in Gbatse within the Ushongo local government area of Benue State.

This discovery was made following the bursting of an eleven man kidnap syndicate who confessed to killing their victims and burying them in shallow graves.

Leader of the police elite squad of operation Zenda in Benue State, said five of the suspects are still at large.

In the meantime, relations of the victims whose corpses have so far been exhumed, are pleading with the police for justice, narrating how their relations went missing without trace.