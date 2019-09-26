Two Border Armed Robbers Arrested In Katsina

The Katsina command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested two suspected Nigerien Border Armed Robbers while trying to evade clearance from officers of the command operating along the Farin Gida patrol check point in the state.

The comptroller of the command, Yakubu Bin_Umar in a press briefing told reporters that the suspects were arrested by the diligent officers in chatge of the checkpoint which as a result one of them shot on the leg.

He attributed the success recorded to the ongoing Border Drill Operation, adding that the suspects will soon be handed over to the police after profiling for further investigation, interrogation and prosecution.

The comptroller further stated that items recovered from the suspects include: one pistol with an empty magazine, two laptops, five Android phones, one motorcycle, local charms and other materials used to carry out burglary and associated crimes.

He therefore called on the general public especially those living along the border communities to continue to cooperate and share information with the security operatives whenever they noticed any suspicious movement about criminals.