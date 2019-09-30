Nasarawa Governor Extends Olive Branch To Opposition

Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Abdullahi Sule, has extended the olive branch to members of the opposition political parties in the state.

The governor, who hosted chairmen of the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) at the Government House in Lafiya on Monday, urged them to support his administration towards developing the state.

Reacting to his recent victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, he called on every citizen of the state, including members of the opposition to work together for the progress of the state.

“I think we are now putting Nasarawa on a course of development and we are making global impact; we are taking information about Nasarawa all the way to the UN and discussing with the various SDGs, in order for people to understand that Nasarawa exists and Nasarawa is on the map and Nasarawa has a focus and direction,” Governor Sule said.

He added, “If that is the case, we cannot do it alone. We need everybody with various knowledge to come together to do that.

“Therefore, I am using the opportunity to call on all good people of Nasarawa, irrespective of religion, age or political affiliations, to come together so we can develop our state because our state needs to be developed.”

The governor recalled that on receiving the news of his victory at the Tribunal, he immediately reached out to Mr David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging him to see the judgement as a victory for all.

“I sent a special text message to my brother, the PDP candidate, David Ombugadu, and informed him that in reality, he should take the victory for all of us,” he said.

Governor Sule equally used the moment to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for selecting him to be part of the delegation that escorted him to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The council chairmen were at the Government House to welcome the governor back from his trip, as well as congratulate him on his recent victories at the Tribunal and Supreme Court.