Fans Agog As BBNaija Grand Finale Gets Underway

Social media is again agog as the BBNaija Grand Finale gets underway.

The show which official ends today has stirred various conversations all over social media space.

With five housemates remaining, fans can not wait to know who will emerge winner of this season.

Nigerians have already started tweeting about their favorite housemates and who they believe will take the prize money.

Here are what Nigerians are saying on twitter, as usual, Ebuka’s outfit is not off the conversation.

Ebuka’s jacket can shine brighter than the star that led the 3wise men to baby Jesus. Nice jacket #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/MZe3WXqSt2 — anthony oha (@anthony_oha) October 6, 2019

My Lamborghini Mercy 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽kill them all my bbn 2019 winner #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/GqOlJT01jd — bee🐝 (@biolakaffo) October 6, 2019

Shu we tell Omashola that Warri is about to carry last?🤔#BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/2sVWjWSA2I — Yvonne Uwem Ekpo (@YvonneUwem) October 6, 2019

Fresh prince Ebuka looking drip drop tonight.. he look so nice 💎💎💎😎😎😎

#BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/6E84D9ZdTn — Ceren (@CerenNurKayaa) October 6, 2019

I REALLY HOPE MERCY EKE WINS TONIGHT 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽

GOD PLEASE #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/hezCvYOT13 — moonpolaris (@moonpolaris95) October 6, 2019

Mercy have mercy o, People cream don finish oo 😂😂 #BBNaijaFinale — oma (@oma_uju) October 6, 2019

I said it before, bbnaija is not by instagram followers, it’s by being real n being u. #BBNaijaFinale — Lacasa de Papel (@darktweet88) October 6, 2019

This #BBNaijaFinale is taking too long, fuel go soon finish for generator, and I must watch Barca match tonight. NEPA, which way? 😭😭 — MALIK 💎 (@MalikGCFR) October 6, 2019

Nigerian artiste and singing along to their track playing like it’s a karaoke session🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 #BBNaijaFinale — J’adore Anikky (EgoDiNma)👑🥂 (@EbonyHauteDiva) October 6, 2019