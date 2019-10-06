Advertisement
Fans Agog As BBNaija Grand Finale Gets Underway
Social media is again agog as the BBNaija Grand Finale gets underway.
The show which official ends today has stirred various conversations all over social media space.
With five housemates remaining, fans can not wait to know who will emerge winner of this season.
Nigerians have already started tweeting about their favorite housemates and who they believe will take the prize money.
Here are what Nigerians are saying on twitter, as usual, Ebuka’s outfit is not off the conversation.
Ebuka’s jacket can shine brighter than the star that led the 3wise men to baby Jesus. Nice jacket #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/MZe3WXqSt2
— anthony oha (@anthony_oha) October 6, 2019
My Lamborghini Mercy 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽kill them all my bbn 2019 winner #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/GqOlJT01jd
— bee🐝 (@biolakaffo) October 6, 2019
I just received news that the Pope was seen blessing a white Lambo today.
If you know, you know🏳️ #BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale #Happy99thDayMercy #Happy99DayMercy pic.twitter.com/AxcNjgfoUZ
— phana_sK34 (@PhanaSk34) October 6, 2019
Shu we tell Omashola that Warri is about to carry last?🤔#BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/2sVWjWSA2I
— Yvonne Uwem Ekpo (@YvonneUwem) October 6, 2019
MERCYYYYYYYYYY Come through with that dress #BBNaijaFinale #Bbnaija
— KHLOE (@Kokobykhloe_a) October 6, 2019
Fresh prince Ebuka looking drip drop tonight.. he look so nice 💎💎💎😎😎😎
#BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/6E84D9ZdTn
— Ceren (@CerenNurKayaa) October 6, 2019
Mike is putting on the green band. Representing Cruisetopia/Enigma till the end.. #BBNaijaFinale #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/VBPZGKR18X
— MIDE (@Bam_mide_) October 6, 2019
I REALLY HOPE MERCY EKE WINS TONIGHT 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽
GOD PLEASE #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/hezCvYOT13
— moonpolaris (@moonpolaris95) October 6, 2019
She came, she saw, she conquered!!!
Last woman standing, I’m gonna miss you babe😔😔#BBNaijaFinale#BBNaija#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy#Happy99DayMercy pic.twitter.com/MqjU59myLs
— Mercified_Ewa (@ThePanAfrican4) October 6, 2019
#BBNaijaFinale #BBNajia2019 #MercyForTheMoney #MercyLambo #wearewaiting #SundayThoughts #Sarkodie pic.twitter.com/556UrPNAoa
— Vote Mercy (@Mercy_BBNaija) October 6, 2019
Tiwa with the fire 🔥 #bbnaija #BBNaijaFinale
— #BBNaija (@franksdonald) October 6, 2019
Mercy have mercy o, People cream don finish oo 😂😂 #BBNaijaFinale
— oma (@oma_uju) October 6, 2019
I said it before, bbnaija is not by instagram followers, it’s by being real n being u. #BBNaijaFinale
— Lacasa de Papel (@darktweet88) October 6, 2019
This #BBNaijaFinale is taking too long, fuel go soon finish for generator, and I must watch Barca match tonight.
NEPA, which way? 😭😭
— MALIK 💎 (@MalikGCFR) October 6, 2019
Aunty Tiwa 😍😍😍 #BBNaijaFinale
— OMOTOKE TIGER 🐅 (@OmotokeTiger) October 6, 2019
Nigerian artiste and singing along to their track playing like it’s a karaoke session🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 #BBNaijaFinale
— J’adore Anikky (EgoDiNma)👑🥂 (@EbonyHauteDiva) October 6, 2019
Lambo came in black and she’s leaving in white #mercy #BBNajia #BBNaijaFinale
— farbreque keeng (@crainbala) October 6, 2019
Joe encapsulated the season in one word perfectly: PEPPERY! 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Its’ not called Pepper Dem for nothing! #BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/001IXEg33d
— Big Brother Naija 2019 (PEPPER DEM) (@bbnaija2019live) October 6, 2019
Lol, Isilomo says she doesn’t like marbles 🌚🌚🌚
We love you king! #BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/6lHFLN0LfY
— #BBNaija 👑 NOBLE (@nobledonnish) October 6, 2019
#More photos of Mike’s wife at #BBNaijaFinale #BBNaija follow me instantly I follow back pic.twitter.com/njDKTyYvm0
— Etonwiber (@etonwilber) October 6, 2019
