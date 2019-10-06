Advertisement

Fans Agog As BBNaija Grand Finale Gets Underway

Channels Television  
Updated October 6, 2019

 

Social media is again agog as the BBNaija Grand Finale gets underway. 

The show which official ends today has stirred various conversations all over social media space.

With five housemates remaining, fans can not wait to know who will emerge winner of this season.

Nigerians have already started tweeting about their favorite housemates and who they believe will take the prize money.

Here are what Nigerians are saying on twitter, as usual, Ebuka’s outfit is not off the conversation.

 



More on Entertainment

Mercy Emerges First Female Winner Of BBNaija

Mike Wins 2 Million Naira For Best Time In #BBNaija Arena Games

Omashola Evicted From The Big Brother House

Thai Cave Film Makes World Premiere

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement