LIVE: Over 800 Athletes Compete In Channels Track And Field Classics

The second edition of the Channels Track and Field Classics has kicked off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The U-17 athletics development competition features over fifty secondary schools in Lagos competing in 10 events.

Action commence at about 9:30am with over 800 athletes from various schools.

Join us as we bring you updates from the event taking place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

15:19PM: Asuoha Victor of Saint Gregory’s College wins Heat 11 for the 400m race.

15:07pm: Arinola Timileyin from The Apostolic Church Grammar School, Katy wins Heat 6.

13:04pm: Salisu Temitayo from Kings College wins Heat 7.

15:03pm: Adebayo Yusuf from ISL wins Heat 8.

14:38pm: Ndudemilade Achigbu from Elimshire College, Ojuelegba, wins Heat 3.

14:33pm: Omonehin David from Pathfinders College, Aguda wins Heat 2 (boys category).

14:29pm: Buliechi Mgbeokwere from Chrisland College, Idimu win Heat 1 (boys category).

14:24pm: Moses Zipporah of the International school Unilag wins Heat 10 Girls.

14:23pm: Grace Owoniyi from Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu wins Heat 12.

14:23pm: The 400m Boys Category is begins.

14:14pm: Richard Laura of the Federal Govt College Ijaniki wins Heat 10.

14:10pm: 12-year-old Nwankwo-Iwe Daniella Babinghton Macaulay Junior Seminary wins Heat 9 (Girls).

14:04pm: Oyinkansola Sani of Atlantic Hall wins Heat 8 (Girls).

13:46pm: Ayotomiwa Biodun-Alagbe from Atlantic Hall, Epe wins Heat 5.

13:42pm: Ejembi Victoria, Federal Government Girls College wins Girls Long Jump Final with a throw of 5.00m.

13:37pm: Kehinde Ojo from Ijaye Senior Grammar School wins Heat 3.

13:31pm: Kendra Ukeje from Chrisland College, Ejigbo wins 400m girls Heat 2.

13:29pm: 15-years-old Dopemu Toluwani of Kits and Kin International College Wins Heat 1 of 400m.

13:12pm: The 400m for Boys and Girls is next

13:09pm: Ikeonyeka John from Fed Govt College, Ijanikin wins Heat 13.

13:01pm: Ajayi Oluwademilade from International School, UNILAG (ISL) wins Heat 12.

12:51pm – Abdulkareem Kamaldeen from Agidingbi Senior Grammar School wins Heat 10.

12:49pm – Kitan Oloko from Igbobi College, Yaba wins Heat 9.

12:45pm – Adedoyin Adeyoyin from Kings College wins Heat 8.

12:43pm – Ashimi Hassan from Ogunmodede College, Epe wins Heat 7.

12:28pm – Realph Treasure from BMJS, Ikorodu wins Heat 3.

12:23pm – Chiemeka Ogbogu from St Gregory College, Ikoyi wins Heat 2.

12:20pm – Olaolu Olatunde from Temple College, Ikeja wins 200m Boys Heat 1

12: 17pm – John Stella from Kingsfield College, Ikorodu wins Heat 12, the last for 200m Girls.

12:14pm – Sanyaolu Tumininu from Lafrograms College, Agege wins Heat 11.

12:12pm – Adenuga Odunayo from The Apostolic Church Grammar School wins Heat 10.

12:12pm: Vivian Ugwuanyi from Fed Govt College, Ijaniki wins Heat 9.

11:58am: Winners emerge from Heat 2 Girls 200m (Victoria Ejembi, Federal Government Girls College).

Similarly, Fatokun Motunrayo, Ogunmodede Senior College, Epe, wins Heat 3.

11:53am: The first heat for the 200m (girls) gets underway.

11:48am: Long jump kicks-off.

11:43am: Heat 2 commences.

10:00am: Accreditation exercise commences.