We Are Ready To Release Sowore, DSS Insists Despite Falana’s Statement

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it is ready to release Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, once the processes are concluded.

This is according to a statement by DSS spokesman, Mr Peter Afunanya.

In the statement on Wednesday, the Service maintained that the appropriate persons have still not turned up to take delivery of the Sahara Reporters publisher.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had granted Mr Sowore bail following hearings on felony charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

However, the rights activist is yet to regain freedom even after his legal counsel, Mr Femi Falana says his client has fulfilled his bail conditions, a situation which led to outrage across the country.

In wake of his continued detention, some Nigerians resolves to stage a peaceful protest, converging at the DSS headquarters on Tuesday, demanding that the rights activist be released.

However, during the protest, security agents and protesters clashed, with some operatives attempting to dispersing the crowd using their guns.

While reports from protesters and some media clips suggest that the security operatives shot at crowd, the intelligence agency thorough its spokesman however, denies the reports saying its operatives did not open fire on alleged protesters who had “stormed” its facility.

“As a normal global security practice, the operatives stood in defence of their facility when some group of persons made unruly attempts to forcefully break into the place and effect the release of Omoloye SOWORE.

“Despite serial and unwarranted provocations, the Service, as a professional and responsible Organisation, did not shoot at the so called protesters. It could not have done so,” the DSS stated.

The security agency also argued that those who have so far shown up are not directly concerned with the matter and therefore unqualified, many others have either chosen to grandstand or politicise the issue to achieve hidden interests.

The DSS said: “In the last few days, the Service has continued to witness deliberate campaigns of calumny, threats and aspersions against it. It will not, for any reason, join issues with its mudslingers. The media is called upon to be neutral and remain champions of the truth.

“It is only appropriate that those who stood surety for SOWORE present themselves and have him released to them. It is even more disappointing that Femi FALANA, who is a senior lawyer, would wrongly guide his client and supporters. He is rather playing to the gallery and mobilizing miscreants to subvert the Service and other state authorities. He has excellent relationship with the DGSS. But in the circumstance, he has refused to reach out to him over the case like he had on previously related ones”.

Mr Afunanya restated the Services’s commitment to the rule of law and particularly respect to the court.

He called for calm but however, stressed that the intelligence agency will not be intimidated or harassed into hasty actions.

The DSS spokesman said the agency not waste a second to release Sowore if the proper processes are followed. He adds that Mr Sowore’s advocate, Mr Femi Falana knows what needs to be done to get his client released.