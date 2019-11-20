Suspected Boko Haram Fighters Burn Down Health Centre In Yobe

Some suspected Boko Haram insurgents have burnt down Ngurbuwa

Comprehensive Health Centre in Gujba local government council of Yobe state.

A resident of the community, Mohammed Mohammed explains that the attackers came in Hilux vans shooting sporadically before setting the health facility on fire.

Channels Television gathered that the health centre was renovated and equipped in early 2019 by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to

provide health services to the community.

