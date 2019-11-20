Advertisement

Suspected Boko Haram Fighters Burn Down Health Centre In Yobe

Channels Television  
Updated November 20, 2019

 

Some suspected Boko Haram insurgents have burnt down Ngurbuwa
Comprehensive Health Centre in Gujba local government council of Yobe state.

A resident of the community, Mohammed Mohammed explains that the attackers came in Hilux vans shooting sporadically before setting the health facility on fire.

Channels Television gathered that the health centre was renovated and equipped in early 2019 by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to
provide health services to the community.

READ ALSO: Suspected Thugs Kill PDP Woman Leader In Kogi



More on Local

MNJT Gets New Commander

FG To Regulate Internet Broadcast Content

Nigeria Loses N455bn To Poor Sanitation – Osinbajo

Senate To Investigate Gencos, Discos Over Unsteady Power Supply

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement