Police Arrest 75 Suspects Linked To Lagos Cult Killings

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested 75 suspects linked to the Ijesha-Aguda area cult clash which claimed two lives.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, revealed that the clash which started on Sunday claimed the life of one Alagodo, a suspected follower of one Eluku who is currently in prison over violent crimes.

“On the 15/12/2019 at about 1141hrs Police received a distress call that there was a gunshot at Pako, Aguda Canal. On getting to the scene, Police found the corpse of one Alagodo ‘M’ 27 years old, a follower of one Eluku who is currently in prison over violent crimes.“

He added that some hoodlums on a reprisal stormed Aguda on Monday in large numbers and destroyed shops and properties.

Mr Elkana revealed that one of the hoodlums who was attacked severely, eventually died at a military hospital.

“On the 16/12/2019 at about 0830hrs some hoodlums from Ijesha, in what looks like a revenge mission stormed Aguda in large numbers with cutlasses, bottles and stone and other dangerous weapons. The hoodlums destroyed about 22 shops and vandalised some vehicles. Some hoodlums from Aguda equally reacted. One of the hoodlums from Aguda known as Timileyin Odulana was injured by the hoodlums from Ijesha. He was rushed to military hospital Yaba, were he was confirmed dead.

“Police teams from the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Rapid Response Squad, Area C Command Surulere, Aguda and Ijesha Divisions were mobilised to the scene. The situation was brought under control. Seventy-five suspects from both sides were arrested.”

He confirmed that investigation into the incident is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court.