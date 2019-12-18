Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Seyi Makinde As Oyo State Governor

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Seyi Makinde as governor of Oyo State.

In a unanimous judgment, the Apex Court found merit in the appeal filed by Mr Makinde that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

The court, therefore, affirmed the majority judgment of the trial tribunal which upheld the election of Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State.

The judgment applies to the remaining three appeals emanating from the election.

The Appeal Court had earlier ruled against the election tribunal in Oyo State which dismissed a petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Adebayo Adelabu.

Governor Makinde urged the Apex Court to set aside the decision of the court of Appeal and restore the judgment of the trial tribunal which affirmed his election as the governor of Oyo State.

Makinde’s counsel, Wole Olanipekun said that the 180 allowed by law for a petition to be heard had already been exhausted at the trial tribunal and so there cannot be another petition tribunal.

The panel which is headed by Justice Ejembi Eko later went on a short recess and returned to deliver the judgment which affirmed Makinde’s election victory.