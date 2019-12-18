Advertisement

BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu’s Election As Lagos Governor

Updated December 18, 2019
The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The unanimous judgment was delivered on Wednesday by Justice Paul Galinje.

He held that the reliefs sought by the appellant do not fall within the ambit of the schedule of the electoral act and that prayers sort before the court in an election matter are jurisdictional and must fall within the reliefs allowed by the law in section 138 of the electoral act.

