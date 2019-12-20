Immigration Registers 11,000 Foreign Nationals In Ogun

The Nigeria Immigration Service has registered 11,000 foreigners in the ongoing Migrants E-Registration

Comptroller of Immigration in Ogun state, Doris Braimah, made this known on Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

While receiving the Ghanaian Consular-General to Nigeria, James Nyasembi, in her office, the NIS boss appealed to Head of Mission of foreign countries in Nigeria to issue the necessary documents and means of identification to their citizens.

She noted that the move is necessary to enable the service to facilitate and fast-track their registration in the ongoing e-registration of migrants residing in the country.

According to her, the Ghanaian envoy asked for a possible extension of time for migrants from the West African country to participate in the exercise.

Speaking further, she revealed that about 500 Ghanaians residing in Ogun State have been registered from the total number of about 9,000.

The comptroller said the command’s target was to register 20,000 foreigners before the January deadline.