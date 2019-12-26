Advertisement

Make APC Proud, Buhari Tells Governor Abdullahi Sule

Channels Television  
Updated December 26, 2019
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on his 60th birthday, urging him to make good governance his priority in order to leave a lasting and favourable legacy.

President Buhari said: “Life is the most invaluable gift from God and we should use our birthday to thank our creator and reflect on life, with humility.’’

The President, who wished the governor “many more years and good health’’, advised him “not to rest on his oars because the task of fulfilling campaign promises is even greater than the campaign efforts.’’

“I urge you to make good governance your watchword because your good performance will be the yardstick by which your tenure will be judged for years to come. I wish you a happy birthday and more prosperous years ahead,’’ President Buhari added.



