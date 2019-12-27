Kano Bans Opposite Genders From Boarding Same Tricycles

The Kano State government has said that as from January 2020 persons of the opposite gender would no longer be allowed to board the same commercial tricycles in Kano State.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made this known at the closing ceremony of the 77th annual Islamic vacation course, (IVC) organized by Zone A of Muslim society of Nigeria, (MSSN) at Bayero University, Kano.

He said that the directive will take effect from January 2020.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Commander General of Hisbah Board,Harun lbn-sins, explained that the measure was meant to uphold the Islamic values as well as curb immorality in the society.

Former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau introduced the commercial tricycle transportation system, following the inconveniences experienced by women boarding the same tricycle with their male counterparts.

But, after Shekarau’s tenure, it became business as usual, as tricycle operators began to lift males and females in the same tricycles.

It should be recalled that the state road traffic agency, KAROTA had also threatened to ban tricycle riders from using major roads withing the metropolitan City of Kano also effective from January 2020.

These two developments are presently generating reactions from both the association of tricycle operators and some concern citizens across the state.