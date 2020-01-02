Police Rescue Six Kidnap Victims In Katsina

Police in Katsina state has rescued six (6) victims of kidnap from unrepentant bandits terrorising Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

Rescued in Batsari, the kidnap victims were rescued following a distress call received on Wednesday by the police at about 12:30hrs, that unrepentant bandits in their numbers armed with AK 47 rifles have kidnapped some women working inside a farm at Mata-Mulki village of the local government.

In a phone call interview with Channels television this morning, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah noted that “Operation Puff Adder led by the DPO Batsari swiftly moved to the area and gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the forest and engaged them into a gun duel”.

He said “consequently, the bandits abandoned the victims and ran into the forest. And the team succeeded in rescuing a 16-year-old Zahara’u Abdullahi and five other young women all of Mata-Mulki village of Batsari LGA.

In the meantime, the command has on Thursday arrested a suspected member of armed robbery syndicate, Sa’idu Iliyasu, m, aged 20yrs of Kamfanin Dauda village in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

In a press statement issued this morning, the spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah noted that “Today 2/01/2020 at about 03:00hrs, Police patrol team attached Faskari Division, responded to a distress call with a report that a group of armed robbers/cattle rustlers have attacked the house of one Ahmed Haruna, m, aged 30yrs of Kamfanin Daudawa village, beat him up to a state of coma and robbed him up of unspecified sum of money and other valuables.

The team succeeded in arresting one. In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to have committed the offense alongside four others (now at Large).

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.