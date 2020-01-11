Advertisement

Iran Missile Operator Had 10 Seconds To Decide After ‘Communication Jam’: Guards

Updated January 11, 2020
An Iranian man holds a phone displaying a list with the names of those killed after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. 
ATTA KENARE / AFP

 

The Iranian missile operator who shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet opened fire independently because of communications “jamming”, a Revolutionary Guards commander said on Saturday.

The operator had mistaken the Boeing 737 for a “cruise missile” and only had ten seconds to decide whether or not to open fire, Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, the Guards’ aerospace commander, said in televised remarks.

