Advertisement
Iran Missile Operator Had 10 Seconds To Decide After ‘Communication Jam’: Guards
The Iranian missile operator who shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet opened fire independently because of communications “jamming”, a Revolutionary Guards commander said on Saturday.
The operator had mistaken the Boeing 737 for a “cruise missile” and only had ten seconds to decide whether or not to open fire, Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, the Guards’ aerospace commander, said in televised remarks.
AFP
More on World News
MORE FROM CHANNELS TV
Advertisement