Gridlock As Vehicle Burns On Kara Bridge Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Updated January 21, 2020

 

A vehicle has caught fire on the Kara-Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing gridlock on the road.

The incident which involved a minibus, occurred on Tuesday morning on the road inwards Lagos.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and it is unclear if there were any casualties.

Relevant traffic and emergency agencies were, however, on the ground to put out the fire.

