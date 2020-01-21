Advertisement

US Senate Begins Debate In Trump Impeachment Trial

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2020
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, arrives for the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 21, 2020. SAUL LOEB / AFP

 

The historic impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump opened the debate with fireworks Tuesday as Democrats accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of fomenting a “cover-up” with his proposed rules for the process.

The Republican McConnell proposed a set of ground rules that would place strict restrictions on witnesses and evidence for the first stage and move the trial quickly ahead, saying he would summarily block any Democratic attempts to change his rules.

READ ALSO: Three Killed As Storm Hits Spain, Forces Closure Of Schools

“The basic structure we’re proposing is just as eminently fair and even-handed.

“There is no reason why the vote on this resolution ought to be remotely partisan,” he said.

AFP



More on World News

Three Killed As Storm Hits Spain, Forces Closure Of Schools

Asia Steps Up Defence After SARS Virus Kills Six In China

China Confirms Death Of Six In SARS Virus

US, UK Sign Deal To Protect Titanic Wreck

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement