Helicopter Crash: Remains Of Kobe Bryant, Eight Others Recovered

The bodies of all nine people aboard the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant have been recovered, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Three bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by a special response team Sunday, and the remaining six on Monday, it said.

The remains were “removed from the crash site and transported to the department’s forensic science centre,” the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said in a statement.

Investigators are examining the bodies and working to identify the individual remains.

