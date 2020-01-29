National Security: Senators Ask Buhari To Fire Service Chiefs, Demand IGP’s Resignation

Some senators have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the nation’s Service Chiefs.

They also called for the resignation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The lawmakers made the demands in their respective contributions to the discussion on the security situation in the country during plenary on Wednesday.

They are Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, as well as Senators Musa Sani, Betty Apiafi, and Solomon Adeola.

While Senator Sani called for the resignation of the police boss, Senators Apiafi and Adeola asked the President to remove the service chiefs.

According to the lawmakers, the service chiefs should be replaced since they do not have new ideas in fighting insecurity in the country.

The service chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Plateau Killings

Meanwhile, the Senate condemned the abduction and killings of Nigerians in Plateau State and warned against narratives aimed at diving the people along ethnic-religious lines.

This formed part of resolutions reached by the lawmaker following a motion considered and brought to the floor on Wednesday by Senator Istifanus Gyang.

Relying on order 42 and 52 of Senate Standing Rules, Senator Gyang informed his colleagues that a total of 27 people were killed on Tuesday in renewed attacks on Kwattas, Ruboi and Marish communities in the state.

He said, “The consequential effects of this defective anti-Plateau narrative have led to the abduction of over six persons – four males and two females.

“Three boys including an undergraduate of the University of Maiduguri were brutally murdered by Boko Haram at close-range gunshots.”

The lawmaker added that the killings by Boko Haram were attempts by the fanatical sect to whip up religious and ethnic sentiments of unsuspecting Nigerians.

He, however, told the Senate that Nigerians were looking up to it to not only show concern but raise a strong voice in condemning the terror unleashed against them by the activities of Boko Haram and bandits.

Thereafter, the upper chamber resolved to urge the Federal Government to take additional steps to secure Nigerians.