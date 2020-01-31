Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan, Others Honour Maryam Babangida After 10 Years

Ten years after her demise, former first ladies including Patience Jonathan and Turai Yar’Adua on Thursday gathered in Abuja in remembrance of Maryam Babangida.

The event was hosted by the present First Lady, Aisha Buhari and organised by Aisha Babangida, daughter of the former military president Ibrahim Babangida. Wife of vice-president Yemi Osinbajo was also in attendance.

Aisha Buhari shared some photos and a short video from the event on her verified Instagram handle.

In her post, she said, “I attended an event organised to mark the 10th anniversary of the demise of former First Lady, late Mrs Maryam Babangida; the initiator of women empowerment Programme.

“The event is tagged, Mother Of The Nation History Revised 2020 held on Thursday in Abuja.”

She also lauded Maryam Babangida and her legacies adding that former first ladies should continue in this clime of meeting and sharing their experiences.

“I am happy to meet with some former first ladies at the event.

“The armchair discussion and the experience sharing by the first ladies were quite interesting and inspiring. While I commend the effort of Aisha Babangida for putting the event together, I would like to also suggest that Former first ladies should continue to explore avenues for sharing their experiences. It is hoped that this will enhance the Programmes of the next future First Ladies as well as shape the future of the younger generations,” she added.

Maryam Babangida was the wife of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who was Nigeria’s head of state. She died in December 2009.

