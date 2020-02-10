10 Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Passengers In Borno

Boko Haram insurgents killed 10 stranded passengers on Sunday night at Auno, a village near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

This was confirmed by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, who spoke to journalists at the headquarters operation Lafiya Dole Maiduguri on Monday.

He stated that the passengers were forced to pass the night at Auno village, 24 kilometers away from Maiduguri, due to their inability to meet up with the 5pm curfew imposed by the Army for travelers.

However, conflicting figures from eyewitnesses who spoke to Channels Television, said at least 20 people died in the attack and no fewer than 18 cars, including heavy-duty trucks, were set ablaze during the attack.

An unspecified number of people mostly women are also believed to have been abducted.

Meanwhile, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, accompanied by the Garrison Commander 7 Division, Nigerian Army, visited the scene and sympathised with the victims.

He assured of his commitment and that of the Federal Government to end the insurgency problem in the northeast.