Air Force Graduates 2,070 Recruits To Tackle Insurgency, Banditry, Others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated a total of 2,070 recruits of Basic Military Training Course 40, as part of efforts to boost the operational power of the service.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and some top officers of NAF attended the passing out parade of the recruits which held on Saturday in Kaduna State.

In his remarks, the air force chief explained that the new personnel were recruited to boost the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other related crimes in the country.

He told the new recruits to be prepared to pay the supreme price in defending their fatherland, especially at a time when the country was facing several security challenges.

Abubakar reminded the graduands about the duties of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation, and to also submit to both civil and military authorities at all times.

He announced that his administration would always place a high priority on the welfare and capacity building of officers and men of the service.

The passing out parade marks the end of the six-month training of the new recruits after they were carefully selected for the drill at the Nigerian Air Force Military Training Centre in Kaduna.

It also comes ahead of their deployment to the front line, thereby bridging the manpower gap in the service.

As part of the effort to prepare the young airmen and airwomen for the task ahead and in pursuance of the service’s mission-oriented force development, the curriculum for their course was reviewed with the introduction of internal security module.

At the event, awards were presented to recruits who distinguished themselves in the course of the training.