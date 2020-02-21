Advertisement

Just In: Boko Haram Attacks Motorists In Yobe

Channels Television  
Updated February 21, 2020
Yobe is situated in North-East Nigeria
Yobe is situated in North-East Nigeria

 

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked motorists near Lantaiwa, a community located 70 kilometers north from Damaturu the Yobe state capital and 30 kilometers to Dapchi where 110 schoolgirls were abducted in 2018.

The Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh told Channels Television that operatives of the army have been mobilized to the area, however, information on whether passengers have been abducted or not is still sketchy.

READ ALSO: ‘I Am Completely Against It!’ – Ndume Reacts To Boko Haram Bill

The terrorists had last Sunday succeeded in destroying two telecommunication masts in Babbangida the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Council of the State in order to stop the locals from sharing information with the security personnel.



More on Local

We Will Hold Sylva, Oshiomhole Responsible If Anything Happens To Odili – Rivers Govt

Gunmen Murder Two Policemen At Checkpoint

Pay More Attention To The Family, Buhari Urges Christians And Muslims

Buhari Reiterates Support For Peace Efforts In Plateau State

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement