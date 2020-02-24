Kano State Government Vows To Continue N3.4bn Probe Involving Emir Sanusi

The Kano State government says it will continue the investigation into the alleged financial misappropriation of over 3.4 billion naira against Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Mr Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, the executive chairman of Kano State public complaints and anti-corruption commission reaffirmed this while reacting to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Kano that quashed the interim investigation report.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Election: Supreme Court To Hear APC’s Request On Wednesday

At a press conference on Monday, February 24, Mr Rimingado stated that though the court has nullified the report on the basis of non-invitation of the Emir, his commission will go ahead with its investigation and invite Emir Sanusi in compliance with the court ruling.

He added that another option available to the Kano State government is to appeal the judgment as there are numerous grounds for appeal.