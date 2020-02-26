Aruna Quadri Stunned As Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh Lifts 2020 ITTF Africa Cup

African number one Aruna Quadri was stunned by Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh at the men’s singles final of the 2020 ITTF Africa Cup in Tunisia on Wednesday.

The Egyptian number two defeated Quadri in an epic match that went into seven sets at the Tunis sports complex.

Both players won the first four sets, two apiece, before Saleh claimed the 5th game 11-9, while Aruna won the 6th with the same score to bring the scoreline to 3-3 (6-11,11-5,9-11,11-6,11-9,9-11).

Saleh then went on to claim a tough 4-3 victory (11-6,5-11,11-9,6-11,11-9,9-11,11-3) in the deciding set to kill any hope of Aruna Quadri claiming in his first title in 2020.