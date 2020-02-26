Advertisement

Nigeria’s Edem Loses To Egypt’s Meshref In ITTF Africa Cup Final

Channels Television  
Updated February 26, 2020

 

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem lost her championship decider at the ITTF Africa top 16 Cup.

Edem lost to her Egyptian opposition, the defending champion Dina Meshref.

READ ALSO: Aruna Quadri Stunned As Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh Lifts 2020 ITTF Africa Cup

In the women’s singles final,  Meshref retained her title with a 4-1 win over Edem.

Meshref will represent Africa at the ITTF world cup later in the year.



More on Sports

Aruna Quadri Stunned As Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh Lifts 2020 ITTF Africa Cup

Multiple Grand Slam Winner, Sharapova Retires From Tennis

Andy Murray May Undergo Another Operation After Pelvic Injury

Man City Appeal UEFA Ban

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement