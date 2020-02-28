Omotayo Clinches Table Tennis Olympic Slot As Quadri Withdraws

Olajide Omotayo has clinched an Olympic ticket in table tennis in his debut appearance at the forthcoming games in Tokyo.

25-year-old Omotayo was included in the Nigerian squad at the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament after clinching the men’s singles title at the 2019 African Games in Rabat in August.

Omotayo had outdone all expectations, at the quarter-final stage of the men’s singles event he beat Egypt’s Ahmed Ali Saleh, before ending the hopes of colleague Segun Toriola and erstwhile Quadri Aruna to seal the title.

Meanwhile, Aruna Quadri was forced to withdraw from his last qualification match against Hman Adam due to a recurring thigh injury.

Consequently, he finished third in group A and is yet to qualify, but has a chance to qualify for the Olympics through the ranking.