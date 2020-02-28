Advertisement
Table Tennis: Oshonaike Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics, Sets Record
Nigeria’s Olufunke Oshonaike has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first African female athlete to do so on seven occasions in Table tennis or in any other sport.
45-year-old Oshonaike defeated Cameroon’s Sarah Hannfou 4-1 (12-10, 11-4, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6) in the deciding match, joining Edem Offiong to make it to the table tennis event.
The former African champion had her first experience in Atlanta 1996.
Offiong had overcome Gulti Marta of Ethiopia 4-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-2, 11-5) in her first game and followed it up with a difficult 4-3 (13-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-95-11, 8-11, 11-6) win over home girl Garci Fadwa.
Meanwhile, Sarah Hanffou and Fadwa Garci picked the last 2 tickets in the women’s singles.
