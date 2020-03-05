Dapchi Attack: Boko Haram Kills Eight Policemen, Burns Armoured Vehicle

At least eight mobile policemen have been killed in Wednesday’s Boko Haram attack on Dapchi town in Yobe State.

Channels Television confirmed this on Thursday during a visit to the town, the headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, as well as the Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe, Dungus Abdulkarim, have confirmed the attack.

Both men were, however, unable to give details of the casualties in the incident.

The insurgents were said to have invaded the town in what appeared to be an attack targeted at security formations in Dapchi.

They attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters and the Nigerian Army formation in the town, while one police armoured vehicle was set ablaze.

According to local sources, they came to Dapchi, about 100 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, through neighbouring Jumbam village.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, the residents called on the Federal Government to take up proactive measures in curtailing the incessant attacks on their community.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Mohammed Goje, who visited the scene of the attack sympathised with the people of the town.

The attack comes two weeks after some insurgents stormed the town and set ablaze the telecommunication network facility in Dapchi.

See more photos from the scene of the attack below: