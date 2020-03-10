PHOTOS: Makinde Signs Amotekun Bill Clad In Leopard Skin Outfit

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday signed the bill establishing the State Security Network Agency, code-named Operation Amotekun into law.

The governor signed the bill in style as he was clad in a leopard skin outfit.

Also clad in the significant leopard skin outfit were the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; and other top government officials.

The bill was signed at the executive council chambers in the Governor’s office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Makinde during the signing said, “history has been made as Oyo State joins other southwest states to have the Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn law in force.”

Leopard is significant in it the logo of the Amotekun security outfit.

The Oyo State House of Assembly had earlier passed the bill establishing the state security network agency.

The Bill was passed last week, after a presentation of the report of the House Committee on Security and Special Duties at the plenary.

