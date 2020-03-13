Advertisement

Four More Sampdoria Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Updated March 13, 2020
A hospital employee wearing protection mask and gear shows a swab, a cotton wab for taking mouth specimen, used at a temporary emergency structure set up outside the accident and emergency department, where any new arrivals presenting suspect new coronavirus symptoms will be tested, at the Brescia hospital, Lombardy, on March 13, 2020.
Italian club Sampdoria announced on Friday a further four players, as well as a club doctor, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gambia defender Omar Colley, Sweden midfielder Albin Ekdal, Norway playmaker Morten Thorsby and former Italy Under-21 forward Antonio La Gumina as well as team-mate Manolo Gabbiadini are suffering from COVID-19.

“The state of their health is good and they are at home in Genoa,” a statement said.

Former Southampton striker Gabbiadani’s case was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

READ ALSO: EPL Suspended Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Juventus’ Daniele Rugani is the other instance in the Italian top-flight but the defender posted on Instagram on Wednesday saying he was “fine”.

Serie A, as well as all sport in Italy, has been suspended until April 3 and earlier on Thursday the country, the most affected by the virus in Europe, recorded its highest one-day death toll yet of 250.

