Mixed Compliance Trails New Fuel Price In Ondo, Jigawa States

Major and independent oil marketers in Ondo State are yet to implement the new pump price of petrol.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday announced an adjustment of the pump price of petrol from N145 to N125.

Channels Television crew went round Akure, the state capital to monitor the situation.

As early as 8 o’clock this morning, the mega station of NNPC in Akure have started selling petrol to customers at the new approved rate of N125 per litre.

There were, however, few buyers coming because many people in the city are not aware of the reduction.

Meanwhile, the major and independent marketers are pleading for more time to dispose of the product they bought at the former rate before reverting to the new price.

In Jigawa State, although some filling stations are yet to comply, others are doing so with commercial drivers set to reduce transport fare.