BREAKING: Lagos Gives Stay-At-Home Order To Civil Servants Over Coronavirus

The Lagos State Government has asked public officers from Grade level 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next 14 days as part of precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“I’m now hereby directing that all public officers in the entire unified public service from grade level 1 to 12 which constitutes about 70% of our entire public workforce should stay at home from Monday 23rd March 2020 for 14 days at the first instance. We will review this as time goes on,” the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday during a statewide address.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting any of our public offices and to transact such businesses as is possible that we can do this on the phone or online channels”.

However, he continued by saying: “This stay-at-home (order) does not affect any of our first responders, meaning the medical personal are still meant to be at their duty posts, the fire service, members of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LAWMA and other essential services are not affected by this directive”.

While reiterating that all measures are being put in place to curb the spread of the virus, Sanwo-olu urged residents to maintain the social distancing culture.

“In terms of proactive measure we are taking to curb the spread of the disease, we have shut down all public and private schools and institutions of higher learning and we have also instructed that we should not allow congregation gatherings of more than 50 people at any time”.

The governor thanked Lagosians who have so far complied with the directive, stating that it is in no way meant to deprive anyone of their freedom.

While fielding questions from journalists, the governor noted that all those who are found violating the rules will be sanctioned and the facilities where whatever gatherings are being held (be it cinemas, religious centres or events), will be shut down by security personnel.

Meanwhile, he also reiterated that all those who have just returned from foreign trips must self-isolate for 14 days to be sure that they are free of the virus.