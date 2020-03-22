Advertisement

Three New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated March 22, 2020

 

Three new cases of the #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed this on Sunday evening, noting that two of the cases are returning travellers while the other one is a contact of a confirmed case.

This development now raises the toll of confirmed cases in the country to 30.

RELATED

Lagos Gives Stay-At-Home Order To Civil Servants Over Coronavirus

China Embarks On Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine



More on Coronavirus

US Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

China’s COVID-19 Strategy: A Model For The World?

Germany Bans Gatherings Of More Than Two Over Coronavirus

Gaza Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement