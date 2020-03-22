Three New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Lagos

Three new cases of the #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed this on Sunday evening, noting that two of the cases are returning travellers while the other one is a contact of a confirmed case.

This development now raises the toll of confirmed cases in the country to 30.

