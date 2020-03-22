COVID-19: Imo State Govt Closes Schools

In line with the federal government directives on the closure of schools, the Imo state Government has shut down all primary, secondary and tertiary Institutions in the state till further notice.

Governor Hope Uzodinma disclosed this in an early morning state-wide broadcast on COVID-19 on Sunday, urging relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance to the directives.

He said an isolation centre has been set up within the state capital to quarantine any person who tests positive to the virus.

According to him, all arrangements have been put in place, to test all passengers arriving at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri of symptoms of the virus.

The governor explained that any passenger that manifests signs of the symptoms will first be taken to a bay that has been set up at the airport for further examination.