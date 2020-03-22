Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Now Has 26 Confirmed Cases – NCDC

Channels Television  
Updated March 22, 2020

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says one new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state.

This brings the total tally of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 26.

Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

