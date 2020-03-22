Advertisement
COVID-19: Nigeria Now Has 26 Confirmed Cases – NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says one new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state.
This brings the total tally of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 26.
Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.
READ ALSO: Nigeria Closes Lagos, Abuja International Airports Over Coronavirus
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 19
FCT- 3
Ogun- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Total: 26 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020
More on Headlines
Advertisement