COVID-19 Deadlier Than Boko Haram, Says SGF Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha has described the COVID-19 pandemic as deadlier than the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast and other criminal activities in other parts of the country.

He made the remark on Sunday during his visit to Adamawa State to condole with the people of Garkida over its recent Boko Haram attack.

“I took the opportunity to speak to them on the current challenge that we are having with regards to COVID-19 and I said as dreaded as Boko Haram is, COVID-19 is vicious and most-dreaded (deadlier).

READ ALSO: Edo Records First Case Of Coronavirus

“One infection of COVID-19 can destroy a whole city, so I implore all of you to begin to speak to the people of Adamawa State and Nigerians concerning the adversity that can face us if we don’t take precaution,” Mustapha said.

He also spoke on the importance of social distance and maintaining personal hygiene like washing hands and avoiding handshaking.

He expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s regret following the Boko Haram attack which resulted in the death of some security personnel, leaving properties worth millions destroyed.

He also noted that the Nigerian government is not late in its actions so far taken which are necessary.

“We are not acting a little late, we took steps by first identifying the countries that are a heavy burden; first we started with 13, and the next day we added two with the closure of three international airports.”