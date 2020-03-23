Edo Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Edo State has recorded its first confirmed coronavirus case.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday via its verified Twitter handle.

NCDC in the tweet also reported an additional five cases of Coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 36.

READ ALSO: Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Below is a breakdown of the figures across Nigeria as at the time of this report:

Lagos- 25

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – 6

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1