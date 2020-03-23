Edo Govt Bans Public Gathering After Recording First Coronavirus Case

Edo State government on Monday announced that a ban has been placed on public gathering of over 50 persons in the state.

The announcement was made by the state governor Godwin Obaseki during a briefing after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the state on Monday.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its verified Twitter handle.

The health agency in the tweet also reported an additional five cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36.

Also, schools are to remain closed in the Edo state and civil servants from grade level 1- 12 are to work from home among other measures to deal with COVID-19 threat in the state.